Mr Samuel Tsebe, a lawmaker at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says he defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) so he can facilitate developmental projects to his constituency.

Tsebe, representing Akwanga South at the assembly, said this while hosting APC stakeholders of his constituency in Akwanga on Tuesday.



The lawmaker who defected from Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), said his defection was also due to the developmental strides of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He assured the people of his constituency of better days ahead.

”I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you and other people of my constituency of more dividends of democracy.

”I will continue to lobby for projects and initiate good policies that will improve the standard of living of the people of my constituency and the state at large,” he said.

Tsebe solicited for the support of the APC stakeholders and other people of the constituency to enable him to succeed.

He urged them to continue to give Sule’s administration the much-needed support to succeed.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to live in peace, as well as tolerate one another for the overall development of the country.



Mr Abashiya Koto, Ms Rabi Abdullahi and Mr Yusuf Adamu and other APC stakeholders, who spoke, commended the lawmaker for his bold step to join APC.

They all assured him of their support to enable him to succeed in the task ahead.

Earlier, Mr Friday Lambo, the councillor representing Akwanga West Ward at the Akwanga local government council, urged the lawmaker to remain focus on his developmental efforts. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

