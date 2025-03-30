Why I appointed Bosun Tijani minister despite past criticism – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said his decision to appoint Dr Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite his past criticism, was a testament to his belief in recognising talent, even in those who may have once been critics.

By Salif Atojoko

The President said this on Saturday night at a special Iftar held in his honour at the Presidential Villa to commemorate his 73rd birthday.

Tijani was among several dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages to the President, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and others.

In his remarks, the minister shared his personal experience of being appointed by President Tinubu despite his past activism and criticism of the President and the National Assembly.

“Before my appointment, I had never met Mr President. But after my confirmation, he told me, ‘I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you.

“I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place.

“I was expecting a proper scolding because of my records, but the magnanimity of the President is one that I experienced for the very first time in my life.

“I remember that in that meeting, some people brought out my record again and told Mr President, ‘He said this, he did this. But the President said, ‘Shut it’,” said the Minister.

Responding to the minister’s remarks, President Tinubu confirmed that nominating Tijani as a minister was a difficult decision, given the reservations of his close associates.

“When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, ‘No, never.’

“I said, ‘Yes, he is talented. Because he criticises me and pours abuses on the parliament, it does not mean he has nothing to offer.

“Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him,” the President stated.

Akpabio praised the President’s ability to forgive his critics, recalling the intense debate that preceded Tijjani’s confirmation as a minister.

“When he came to the Senate for screening, senators said, ‘No, no, we can’t have him.’ One senator quoted from the internet where he described all Nigerian senators as ‘morons.’

“I had to stop proceedings and ask Bosun, ‘Did you write this?’ And he admitted, ‘Sir, I did because that was how I felt then.’ So I asked him, ‘And you have the audacity to stand before us and expect us to confirm you?” said Akpabio.

He noted that what ultimately swayed the lawmakers was their trust in President Tinubu’s judgment.

“Mr President, we confirmed him because we knew you must have seen something special in him. You are never wrong when it comes to your judgment of people.

“I went into an executive session and told my colleagues, Let us give this young man an opportunity and see what happens. And today, I am happy to say that he is one of the best-performing ministers in the cabinet,” Akpabio said. (NAN)