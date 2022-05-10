

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said he has accepted the calls by many Nigerians to run for president to take the country to greater level from where President Muhammadu Buhari will stop in May 2023.



He stated this Monday when members of National Stability Project presented APC expression of interest and nomination forms to him in Abuja.

“Over the last seven years, we have been participants in the administration of our country at the national level of All Progressive Congress, APC. Our President, Muhammadu Buhari will be completing his tenure on May 29, 2023,” he noted.



He said “I took my time to pray to almighty God to guide me. I took my time to consult very widely Nigerians from all parts of the country to ensure that I get the understanding of the citizens of this country on whose behalf we will by the grace of God win the election and run the administration.”



The Senate President paid special tribute to what the President and APC administration have done so far for the development of the country, adding that he has “listened to various calls from all parts of our dear nation, Nigeria for me to show interest to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.



“Nigeria needs to be taken to the next level. We know what we have been able to achieve as an administration and as a political party and we know where we are supposed to take this level to eventually. I want to commit myself to this call and to this movement of Nigerians from all works of life, rich, poor, north, south, east, west, male, female, young and old.



“This is not my journey, it is our journey. This is our journey because every hand must be on deck for us to achieve exactly what we need to achieve.

“I am joining lately, the field is already full of other aspirants. I want to, at this point assure Nigerians that the APC is a very beautiful bride and that is why we have many aspirants.



“I will play the game by the rules. I am not going to circumvent any rule. I am going to respect my party and listen to the leaders of this party because that is our platform in the first place, but I will spare no moment going from door -to-door to ensure that I get the votes when the national convention to elect the presidential candidate for our party will hold.



“I place my trust fully, totally and completely in the Almighty God that He will bless us, bless this Movement and this journey and I want to appeal to all Nigerians that we are seriously committed to taking Nigeria to the next level from where it is today or where it will be from the 29th of May 2023 and it will be at a very solid point and going at that time needing only to be improved and consolidated”.



Earlier, Chairman of National Stability Project, Chief Sam Nkire, who presented the forms to Lawan said the group has representation of traditional rulers and professionals who have watched Nigeria closely.



“We think that we need a stabilizing personality and looked round and said you must be the one. The rich ones among us contributed more than the poor ones. The widow’s might of the poor ones is also here. We didn’t want to come first but we decided to come with the form for you to heed the calls of Nigerians”.



Nkire said they have seen Lawan’s service to humanity, to our motherland and have seen that he is “the only one that can stabilize the country”.

