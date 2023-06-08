Why G-5 ‘Governors’ visited Tinubu in Aso Rock -Makinde

The G-5 members of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The group comprises mostly immediate past governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Samuel Ortom (Benue) Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) Ifeanyi Uguwanyi(Enugu) and incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Addressing the State House Press Corps after meeting Tinubu, Makinde said, “Well, nation building is a very difficult task. You have to keep evaluating, you know what you’re doing, where you’re going? So, we have to keep seeing the President you know, to let them know what is happening.

“And for .. the G-5, the integrity group, we also came to let the President know what we stood for. Fairness, justice, and equity.

When asked “so where is the G-5 going?” Makinde replied:”We are going towards Mr. President, you know, coming with us on the route for fairness, for justice and for equity in Nigeria.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that ex Governor Wike had visited President Tinubu twice with earlier before coming along with the entire G-5 members.