Why FG needs divest to renewable energy – expert

A renewable energy consultant, Mr Yemi Kolawole, has urged the Federal Government to divest some of its electricity needs to renewable energy sources to curb incessant blackout caused by grid collapse.

Kolawole, who is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO Topian Energy, made the urge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.According to him, divesting some of its electricity needs to renewable energy sources will reduce the incessant blackout in the country.“

We cannot be relying on few hydro dams and gas powered stations, with a population of over two hundred million people.“Our government must begin to harness alternative energy sources to shore up our electricity needs to industrialise,” Kolawole said.He noted that the federal government could invest in more of renewable energy because it is environmentally friendly and the energy of the future.“This sources of energy is the best, owing to its green nature and does not cause any sort of emission to the ecosystem.“

This is so because unlike other sources which exacerbate the climate change challenge, it does not pose a threat to humanity,” Kolawole said.He noted that the tiers of government could harness enormous sources that renewable energy provides owing to country’s weather patterns.“The authorities could take advantage of the intense sunlight to power government institutions and homes with solar energy supplies.“While wind turbines or mills cold be built in areas that is desert prone, so as to meet their energy needs,” he said.NAN reports that the Nigeria Electricity System Operator (NESO), an arm of the federal government’s power transmission company, said that the national electricity grid crashed from 3,703 megawatts to as low as nine megawatts on June.

Data sourced from the NESO in Abuja, which showed the performance of the national grid on Sunday, indicated that the peak generation on Sunday of 3,703 megawatts was recorded at 5 a.m.Various distribution companies including Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company ans Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, among others, had confirmed the grid collapse in various messages. (NAN)

