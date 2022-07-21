Why FG has not taken action yet on Oronsaye Committee Report – HoS Yemi-Esan

By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Government has explained why action has not been taken yet on the Oronsanye Committee Report.

While addressing the State House Press Corps on Thursday in Abuja, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said delay because a second Committee has been set up since the “Oronsaye Committee Report is old”.She revealed that the second Committee has already finished and submitted its report

The new Committee, she said, captured other new institutions that were set up after the Oronsaye Committee Report.

According to the Head of Service, a White Paper is being drafted after which action will be taken on the Oransaye report.

She gave this insight while reacting to a question on why action has not been taken on the long-delayed restructuring of the Federal Civil Service as reportedly contained in the Oronsaye Report.



Yemi-Esan said “..because the Oronsaye report is old, we also have a second Committee that looked at the new institutions that have been set up even after the Oronsaye Committee Report. So those two committees have concluded their work and have submitted their report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.What is happening now is that there is another Committee that is drafting the White Paper.

“It is until the White paper comes out that action will now be taken on the Oronsaye report.”

The Head of Service used the occasion to reel out the laudable achievements recorded by her office.

She disclosed that there are 61,447 verified staff in MDAs in Nigeria.

Even more, she noted that a transportation scheme for Civil Servants in Abuja has been put in place. It was flagged off with 20 buses.About forty more buses buses will come on stream to ease movement of Federal Civil servants.She disclosed that a payment measure has been fashioned out to ensure that only civil servants use the buses.

