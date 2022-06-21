Why FCT CP met with commercial motorcyclists

By Monday Ijeh

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Babaji Sunday, has met with representatives of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as “okada riders“ in the FCT.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the meeting was to address the recent spate of violence largely traceable to commercial motorcycle operators.

Omotayo said the activities of the operators had become a source of worry because of their increasing resort to self- help on the slightest provocation.

He said self-help had resulted in jungle justice, vandalism of government and private property, as well as other sundry antisocial behaviors.

Omotayo said more than150 executives of various motorcycle units and associations across the FCT and a representative of the Department of State Service (DSS) were at the meeting with the commissioner of police.

He said the CP had told the operators to turn a new leaf and work in synergy with the police to fish out the bad eggs amongst them.

He said the CP urged them to always obey traffic rules and eschew the habit of resorting to violence at the slightest provocation.

According to him, the CP sternly warned that henceforth sanctions would be meted out to erring parties in accordance with the law.

Omotayo said the operators commended the CP for the meeting and promised to obey the laid down rules. (NAN)

