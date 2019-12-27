Why El-Zakzaky is still detained – AGF Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed why Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leaders of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, is still detained.

Mr Malami, in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Umar Gwandu on Friday, said El-Zakzaky’s case was being handled by Kaduna state government and the Federal Government does not interfere with cases that are being prosecuted by a State Governments.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, are being prosecuted over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges, at Kaduna State High Court.