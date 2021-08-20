Why El-Rufai embarked on aggressive development of markets, others – Hafiz Bayero

In this interview Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director, Kaduna State Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) Ltd, explains why Governor Nasir El-Rufai embarked on an aggressive redevelopment of markets and the funding of the over 21 projects currently being executed by the company. Mohammed Hafiz Bayero, a rising star in the El-Rufai administration has at various times been the Special Adviser Inter-Governmental Relations Kaduna State Liason Office, Abuja.

He first joined the Nasir El-Rufai Administration as Special Assistant-Job Creation. And was part of the team that birthed Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency as Head, Investor Relations, a one-stop investment shop that has continued to attract and retain investors to Kaduna State.

The Kaduna markets company is presently managing over 21 projects across the State that cut across the commercial,recreational and hospitality sectors, towards the realization of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s ambition of making Kaduna State the destination for Business, Leisure and Recreation for the 19 Northern states and Abuja.

Question: Mr. Markets considering the great works … from Sabon-Gari to Television markets,that you are redeveloping . …can you let us into the secrets of running 20 projects,running into billions?

Answer: There is no secret. Key is the commitment to drive the various projects …accountability and ensuring at every point, that we get the best possible bargain. Because of approach, our contractors,describe us shrewd.Lastly,we can’t afford to fail Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who has invested so much in us,nor can we fail ourselves.

Question: How easy was it enforcing sanity in the Sheikh Gumi Market….were you at any point scared, that they could harm you because you were stepping on several toes?

Answer: Thank you very much for this opportunity to talk about our activities and why we are doing some of what we are doing and why we deserve the support of the people and not their indignation. I must also thank you for acknowledging our modest efforts. …and I must state that it’s a team work. …I’m just the leader of the team.

I must admit, that I never thought I would be here for long,because I’ve always found market environments very unconducive…. the least those coming to buy,to spend their hard earned money deserve is a conducive environment where everyone can shop without fear of molestation….we have had incidences of people’s purchases being snatched. So what we have done is to provide that environment for shoppers to enjoy their shopping at the markets…where certainly they do get better bargains than at the supermarkets,which makes economic sense. We have made the traders to understand that they stand to gain more in terms of patronage if the environment is neat.

As a team we had decided on certain lines of actions…some in my team even thought me crazy…. because over time the traders had come to see the chaos..the disorder as being normal. The express order of the governor was to restore sanity at the markets. We started by removing attachments that had blocked the passages designed for cars and pedestrians.Of cause we had several engagements, announcements…luckily there was an appreciable level of compliance,but those who dared the government regretted their actions. Then we moved into the market proper …because displaying their goods outside the shops was causing obstruction, we got the traders to shift their goods back into their shops; after all people can see what they are selling ….the windows and doors are open. There should be free movement in a market,so in the event of a fire outbreak people won’t be trapped…and the trader’s goods can also be saved…so safety was paramount. We are happy we accomplished all our objectives in spite of the name calling.

In the last six(6) years,working closely with the governor,I found out that Public service is a very difficult job …thankfully my principal Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is never afraid of taking tough decisions,so long as they will positively impact on the greater population rather than a few people. The traders are happy, the shoppers are happy …and we are happy too. We will continue to sanitize not just the Sheik Gumi market, but all markets, which is the reason behind the redevelopments….if you look at the plan , we have made room for a car park, room for fire service and adequate space for movement of pedestrian traffic within the market.

Question: So are you satisfied with the level of compliance by the traders at the Sheikh Gumi Market?

Answer: I am more satisfied than I was in 2019, but there is still some room for improvement. At Broadcasting Road we are still battling with hawkers…the GSM traders, but luckily the Governor has kindly given us the former KASUPDA building on Ahmadu Bello Way which we have remodeled into a modern GSM market and they have since relocated there, which will help in the free flow of traffic. We are doing our very best to provide modern markets across Kaduna state, so it’s not just about the Gumi market.

We started the market redevelopment programme in Mid- 2019 with Kasuwan Magani which has been acknowledged as the best built market in the whole of the West African region. In fact several people have asked that we move Kasuwan Magani market to their town. I congratulate the people of Kajuru who have been through a lot and I hope that this new market will improve the economic ecosystem , that more people will come into the economic eco-system.

Question: Can you update us on the state of work at the Gumi car park?

Answer : The car park can conveniently take 500 cars. Like I said, removing people’s shanties …is not always the end goal, they are part of the process to solving a problem. …so we are providing alternatives. Now we are addressing the issue of car park. ….because early we realized the need,so we addressed it. We are working on another park for keke-napep and motorcycle riders. We have opened the car park next month…like you know the governor doesn’t believe in project commissioning. It will interest you to know that the location of the car park is the first broadcasting house in Northern Nigeria which was built in 1951, we have ensured that the building is maintained, we have renovated it…because it will form part of the heritage sites in Kaduna. To also address the traffic issue, trailers and other delivery trucks are only allowed in from 6pm to 6am.

Question: Due to Covid-19, last year was definitely bad for business, is your revenue situation much better now?

Answer: The government lost money,but it was a sacrifice …shutting down the market was certainly none negotiable. Closing the market was a painful decision,but mindful of the challenges we made alternative arrangements for the traders,but our major preoccupation was the safety of everyone. We must always put lives first, and the governor was very clear about this …it was not our making, but at the same time it is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of citizens and this is what Governor El-Rufai did at that time by going for the lock down of the State and the markets. It was a difficult time,as every option to ensure safety was flagrantly flouted …consistently ….this was what eventually led to the order to shut down the market by the State Taskforce chaired by Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the Deputy Governor. …but we created the neighborhood markets …because the strategy was to contain the pandemic.

When we came in 2019, within six months, we went beyond the projected revenue by over 70 million Naira, which was about 146% of our revenue targets, we over shot it. In 2020, we made 60 million more over the target. So we have been hitting our revenue targets and exceeding them. This year we plan to do much more better…..through the sales of shops at the Central Market,which will lead to the transfer of titles and ownership to genuine traders, and not middle men. The position of the government is that shops are for genuine traders….if you want to own a chain of shops… apply to the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency for land, if you satisfy the conditions they will allocate you land to build your own market or mall. There are people who for the last 20 years have been paying rent in Sheik Gumi market and they own nothing, it’s this injustice that the governor is out to correct.

Question : So what happened that your revenue quadrupled as it were…..

Answer: We simply blocked leakages and developed more innovative ways of collecting revenue. The truth is that the other sources of revenue were not tapped. The previous administrations concentrated on service charge and rents. But due to our efforts, I’m glad to report to the people of Kaduna State that the capital injection by the government has started yielding fruits. We have built neighborhood centers in Race Course road … we intend to build more across the state, and it will interest you to know that we have started selling them and repaying the government its capital injection.

We know where we want to be and we are on the path, even though COVID affected us significantly, but we are back to making profit and paying back government what it invested in KMDMC. Last year we wrote off over 250million naira,because we didn’t collect rent from July to December.

Question: Considering the People First Agenda of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, it’s a taken that you would do some of those social interventions. Presently you have about 21 projects, from the Kaduna Galaxy Mall, the remodeling of Murtala Mohammed Square, to the Damau Household Milk Farm projects. First part of my question, how many markets in Kaduna State are presently under redevelopment and how many more to go?

Answer: We currently have 12 markets that are being redeveloped and they are at different stages of completion all across the state. We have four or five in Kaduna North local government, which was not by design and as you are aware most of these markets are not being funded by government money….they are Public Private Partnerships(PPP’s). Though they are private developers, we insist on reasonable rates…so that the traders are not out-priced. We also have a mortgage agreement with Sterling Alternative, which is like the Islamic banking, because many of the traders who are Muslims, won’t take outright loans, so we are partnering with the bank to provide Mortgage facilities for them.

Any trader interested in any completed market goes through the process, first we approve and then you pay the 10% down payment and the shop becomes yours. Beneficiaries of the facility have 7 years to repay the balance. So if the shop is N1.2 million , you are expected to pay N120,000. To ensure that the traders are not shortchanged, we have records….from the market union, the local government where that market is being built, we then reconcile. Immediately we start building, we also commence the verification process…because they have the right to first refusal. We will never sell to an outsider except the trader declines the offer ….even at that he has the opportunity of introducing a preferred buyer. The governor is a very fair minded person….he sees his job as uplifting them from poverty. What we have also tried to do is that we have increased the number of shops…some from 2,000 to 3,0000 shops. Our strategy is to build beyond the capacity of what we are replacing.

But for a new comer you have to pay 100%, either at once or in three installments under one year.

Even though it’s a public private partnership (PPP), the government ensures that they don’t sell at cut throat prices. We have a mortgage agreement with Sterling Bank to help the traders acquire the shops. The average shop is about 1.2M , so once you pay 120,000 you get your key and do not forget every shop we are now selling comes with a Sectional Title. I want to assure that before we demolish a market,we build temporary stalls where the traders can operate from, while we rebuild the markets. …we also have the records of original shop owners …the Market Union has its record, the Local Government where that market is being built…so we reconcile.

We will never sell to outsiders,unless the original trader rejects the offer. In which case we give him the opportunity to present a buyer… because our job is to uplift the people. Our strategy is to over supply demand…where previously there was 2,000 shops,we do 3,000, an increase of at least 50%. A newcomer pays 100 % or in three installments over 1 year. …and no access to the Mortgage.

The era of the rich buying the shops is over. We have rich people in the society owning 30 shops and sitting in the comfort of their houses enjoying their AC (Air Conditioner),while these poor traders struggle to pay them N500,000 ….only for them to pay a paltry N40,000 rent to the government. …that’s even when they pay.

And this was why we decided to just sell the shops to empower the traders, to move the middle men out and to stop rent collection… rent collection is tedious. The Gumi market is worth over N11 billion but the government doesn’t get 250 million naira…these are part of the reasons why government is selling off.

Questions: So far 12 markets are under redevelopment …so how many more to go?

Answer: This year …2021 we are planning to do six more. Where we are able to find partners we work with them, otherwise we run to the government for funding. Just before you came in we had a meeting with some developers that are interested in the redevelopment of the Mando and Sabon-Tesha markets. …

We are talking to them, they seem to have the capacity and want to go ahead and do it. So we are going through our internal processes, to ensure that we don’t end up with developers who cannot perform. We have signed a DLA Development Lease Agreement (DLA) that is based on milestones.

And if we feel that developers are not moving at the pace that we want.. ..we say thank you very much, we value what you have done, we pay you off and the government continues. ….due to the urgency.

Most of the market redevelopments , including the Sabon-Gari one,are by public private partnerships …so we are on the right track. Initially there were trust issues propagated by the opposition, that after redeveloping the markets the traders won’t be considered …that politicians will hijack them. I swore to them, that it won’t happen….at least not under Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Thankfully I’m not a trader, so I don’t need a shop. At the completion of the first phase of the Sabon – Gari market those who had paid the 10% deposit were allocated shops and so far 1,211 shops have been fully occupied. ….we still have phase 2 and 3 coming up. We have been transparent in the allocations,which is why you haven’t heard complaints. …and we have delivered beautiful markets.

Question: The Station fruit market, is an eyesore …what are the plans?

Answer: Three years ago, a developer expressed interest in the project …problem is he doesn’t seem to share our urgency ….so we have decided to look at other possibilities and if that fail,we will do it ourselves. The government has allocated a new parcel of land along Aliyu Makama, Barnawa …so that’s where the fruit market will be relocated to. Once the road construction gets to an appreciable level we will start work. Recently the governor visited the site. The present station Market is an eyesore and is badly located…it creates traffic bottlenecks along the highway. This government supports commerce,because we also generate revenue, but it can’t be at the detriment of the rights of others. The haphazard manner the market is organized is inconveniencing,

Our plan is to build at least three major farmers market in the city and two major wholesale market for foods. We are also removing the people along the Barkin – Dogo rail lines….trading along that line just doesn’t make sense to me. Over the years people took the laws into their hands….these are some of the things we are now correcting. ….removing illegal structures. On the railway lines…they are buffer areas for a reason, but the railway properties has been giving them out indiscriminately to people to erect all manners of business places. We have had a meeting with railway properties and bluntly told them …it’s your land but it is not your land to give out ,the way you like, because the law is clear about railway corridors and Kaduna law says you cannot carryout commercial activities on the rail lines so you cannot. ….so we have made that very clear to them that they can’t be renting out the spaces along the rail corridors. The station Market started from being a transit point…but it ended up becoming a market. So we are removing Barkin-Dogo entirely and taking it to Mando where we hope to build a major wholesale area. We hope to build a farmers market in Sabon-Tesha and Mando ….because most of these fruits are transported out of Kaduna. So if you’re taking them to Lagos from Mando you can easily do that …same with Abuja.

