Why court cases are delayed – Oyo Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, has said that many factors contribute to the delay in speedy dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

Abimbola stated this on Wednesday in Ibadan during his official visit to the Nigeria Correctional Service facility at Agodi, Ibadan, on his decongestion drive.

According to him, it is not the fault of the judicial officers that cases were being delayed.

“Each High Court in Oyo state handles no fewer than 500 civil and criminal cases,” Justice Abimbola said, adding that “the magistrate courts in the state also handle at least 300 cases each.

“The court in the state is overburdened with cases.

“We are going to address those things that contribute to the delay of trial and reduce congestion in correctional centres,”Abimbola said.

The chief judge said that the judiciary was trying to initiate reforms that would fast track completion of trial in line with due process of law.

He said that some special courts would also be created that would constantly visit the correctional centres to decongest them.(NAN)