Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha, Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, says the current effort to amend the 1999 Constitution might not work, as it is being done in a rush.



Al Mustapha said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.



“Constitutional amendments are done to carry evebody along, but I can see a Constitutional amendment carrying a few elite in a hurry.



“Constitutional amendments should be given time and should not be seen carrying the opinions of a few elite abandoning the majority.



“Most Nigerians especially the downtrodden in rural communities are not even aware of what is going on, they don’t even have the money to travel to the urban centres for public hearing.



“At the end of the day, you end up listening to the views of a few elite in trying to amend the constitution,” he said.



Al Mustapha said the elite was the problem of the country.



“The elite are the problem of Nigeria, institutions are killed by the elite, they determine government direction, they are government contractors and top civil servants in the country are also part of the elite.



“So the problem of Nigeria revolves around the elite.



“The whole thing has nothing to do with the poor masses, even the issue of mutual suspicious among ethnic groups is being championed by the elite,” he said.



Al Mustapha said that the same elite who claimed that the 1999 Constitution was done in a rush were trying to amend the constitution in a rush.



“You say that the 1999 constitution was rejected because it was done in a rush and here you are doing amendment haphazardly.



“At the end of the day, you will still call for another Constitutional review because anything that is done outside reality, so long as it has to do with rights of man in governance is fake arrangement,” he said.



Al Mustapha said the best way to ensue a successful constitution amendment was to anchor the process around the Nigerian masses and not the elite.



” If you want to have an acceptable constitution for everybody in the country, then you require a detailed plan of action that will carry evebody along across the country.



“You don’t rush Constitutional amendment, you have to anchor everything around the masses and not the elite.



“Constitutional amendments also need time to be successful,” he said. (NAN)

