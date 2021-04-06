Why Buhari terminated IGP Adamu’s 3-month tenure extension

(NAN) Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, says the three-month extension granted to outgoing Inspector- of Police Muhammad Adamu was terminated following completion of selection process for a new I-G.

Dingyadi has earlier announced the appointment of Deputy Inspector- of Police (DIG) Usman Baba as Inspector- of Police..

The appointment of Usman was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had on Feb. 4 extended the of Adamu as the IGP for three months.

Adamu, however, spent two months and three days of the extended period.

Reacting to why the president did not allow the outgoing I-G to last the three months of his extension, the minister:

“The president is aware of this and you cannot take away that responsibility him; he’s the one who is charge of appointing or extending tenures.

”He has now decided to appoint a new person. So, please, allow him that responsibility and cannot do anything about it,” he said.

Dingyadi explained appointment of the I-G followed a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers the rank of DIGs and AIGs.

He said all the shortlisted candidates were police officers, eligible for appointment as I-G, line with Section 7, Sub-section 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020).

”The of the I-G Mohammed Adamu, which ended on February 1, 2021, was extended by theP president to enable a detailed process of appointing a new I-G, line with Section 15 (A) of the 1999 Constitution.

”After a thorough check of a shortlist of suitably qualified police officers the rank of DIGs and AIGs, who are eligible police officers, eligible for appointment as I-G, in line with Section 7, Sub-section 2 of the Nigeria Police Act (2020).

”And having regards to seniority, professionalism, record of and competence, the president has approved the appointment of an I-G, in the person of Usman Alkali Baba, with immediate effect.

”These changes are in line with the determination of the president to rejig the security architecture and to ensure security challenges bedeviling the nation are brought to an end.

”The president has, therefore, the new appointee to rise to the challenge to ensure policing reform policy of this administration are fully prioritised and implemented to enable the police to perform most effectively for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The minister quoted the president as thanking the outgoing I-G, Mohammed Adamu, for his professionalism and dedication to duty during the period of his tenure.

”He wished him all the best in his future endeavours”. (NAN)

