Why Buhari can’t sack Service Chiefs now – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned calls in certain quarters for President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Service Chiefs, positing that there are processes that must be followed to remove them.

The position was made known by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while speaking with reporters in Abuja, after a book presentation titled: “CAN, Religion, politics and power in Nigeria”, written by former General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Engr Samuel Salifu.

“We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within intelligent community, within the military formations that will help fight this war.

“We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries?

“The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation,” Mustapha said.

According to the SGF, “what government need is for everybody to be on the same page, fight the battle of securing the nation for protecting lives and property and ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a prosperous live. I think that should be our main focus.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that,” he stressed.