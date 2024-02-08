Why Bauchi is one of Nigeria’s safest states – Gov. Mohammed

Football fans in Bauchi and Kano States have hailed Super Eagles’ qualification for the final of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of the Nation (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Super Eagles on Wednesday, defeated South Africa`s Bafana Bafana with 4-2 penalty kick.

The fans, who spoke with NAN on Wednesday, commended the efforts of the Eagles and urged them to maintain the tempo and bring the trophy home.

In Bauchi, Abubakar Waziri, a Sports commentator, said that the Eagles have all it takes to write their names in gold in the history of the AFCON.

Umar Saidu, former deputy President, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), said the Eagles were able to zoom into the finals, in spite of losing control of the match midway into the first half.

“If we really want to lift this trophy the players need to be aggressive while playing from the blast of the whistle to the end,” he said.

Jennifer Emmanuel, sports writer hailed the Eagles for progressing to the AFCON final after defeating South Africa 4-2 on penalties.

She said that overconfidence on the part of the Bafana Bafana players worked against them.

In Kano, Zahradeen Saleh, Chairman, SWAN, Kano chapter, congratulated and reminded them of the hurdles before them at the final against the hosts, Cote d`Ivoire.

“I congratulate Nigeria for the qualification, I hope the spirit in the team will remain for us to go and win the trophy,” he said.

Muhammad Ali, a footballer, said that the expectations from the team to do well in the competition was high, hence they must up their game and bring the trophy home.

“We footballers have high expectations of the team; we expect them to do well, especially with their qualities. The tactics and formation adopted so far is good enough to win the trophy,” he said.

He said that he was confident the Super Eagles would continue to excel and urged Nigerians to continue to have faith in the team.(NAN)

By Reporters

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

