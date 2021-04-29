Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau has given reasons why the party has remained strong and united in the state.

The chairman also spoke on the struggle for the governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

Dabang said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that transparency was the hallmark of the party, which made it strong and united.

He said that when leadership remained straight and opened on matters, without manipulation or hidden agenda, people would trust it.

“It is not about me, it is about the fact that there is synergy between the party and members of the executive.

“The governor and his team have given the party its rightful place.

“Within the party leadership, we have been very cooperative, from the local government areas down to wards, they have been a team and up to the state, we have been working together.

“We have also been able to ensure that members of our party who seek elections but failed were encouraged to stay on board,” he said.

On the 2023 election, Dabang sai although many people have started to show interest of getting the governorship ticket, only God would determine who would eventually emerge.

“We know that God will always show us the way forward when the time comes.

“We may plan our own, we may scheme our ways but God has already made up his mind who will take over from Lalong,” he said. (NAN)

