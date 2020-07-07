Why Acting EFCC Chairman is being investigated – Presidency source

Share the news













The Presidency says the ongoing interrogation of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is to clear him of weighty allegations leveled against him.

A presidency source, who preferred not to be named, told State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday that the probe of the anti-graft boss was an affirmation that nobody under “the present administration is above scrutiny’’.

The source, who could neither confirm nor deny the suspension of Magu as reported by traditional and social media outfits, maintained that the investigation of the EFCC boss was to reinforce the Buhari administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He affirmed that the holder of an elevated office such as the chairman of the EFCC must be above suspicion.

According to the source, the Buhari administration would not prejudge anyone because it can be counted on to uphold justice and fairness.

The source said: “The panel investigating allegations against the Acting EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now.

“In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Acting Chairman be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is an inalienable part of democracy. In such an elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment — absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times.”

A presidency source had earlier confirmed that Magu was on Tuesday afternoon suspended from office following the ongoing investigation by the presidential panel, headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami.(NAN)

