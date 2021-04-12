WHO, Yobe Govt train 40 doctors, nurses on clinical management of rape survivors

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with the Yobe government for the of 40 doctors, nurses and midwives on clinical management of rape .

Mr Muhammad Shafiq, the WHO Emergency Manager, Health Emergencies Programme made this known on Monday Damaturu.

Shafiq, represented by Inigbehe Oyinloye, WHO  National Consultant on Gender-Based (GBV), explained that the aimed at building the capacity of the healthcare providers during emergencies.

“We carried out some assessments Yobe health facilities that are providing Gender-Based services and realised that among the health , there poor capacity building.

order to close the gap and ensure the health sectors are strengthened to provide these services, we are equipping them to have holistic care for the survivors” she said.

Speaking earlier , Mohammed Gana, Yobe Commissioner for Health said that the recorded over 700 GBV-related cases within the last two years.

Gana, represented by Abdullahi Danchuwa, Director Nursing Services of the ministry commended the WHO for assisting the state with policies and , provision of capacity building to health as well as provision of medical consumables.

The commissioner equally added that more collaboration with government, parents as well as donor agencies to be put in place to end the increasing challenge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the participants said that the had given them better insights in managing GBV .(NAN)

