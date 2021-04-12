The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with the Yobe government for the training of 40 doctors, nurses and midwives on clinical management of rape victims.

Mr Muhammad Shafiq, the WHO Emergency Manager, Health Emergencies Programme made this known on Monday in Damaturu.

Shafiq, represented by Dr Inigbehe Oyinloye, WHO National Consultant on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), explained that the training was aimed at building the capacity of the healthcare providers during emergencies.

“We carried out some assessments in Yobe health facilities that are providing Gender-Based Violence services and realised that among the health workers, there was poor capacity building.

”In order to close the gap and ensure the health sectors are strengthened to provide these services, we are equipping them to have holistic care for the survivors” she said.

Speaking earlier , Dr Mohammed Gana, Yobe Commissioner for Health said that the recorded over 700 GBV-related cases within the last two years.

Gana, represented by Abdullahi Danchuwa, Director Nursing Services of the ministry commended the WHO for assisting the state with developmental policies and programmes, provision of capacity building to health workers as well as provision of medical consumables.

The commissioner equally added that more collaboration with government, parents as well as donor agencies need to be put in place to end the increasing challenge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the participants said that the training had given them better insights in managing GBV victims.(NAN)

