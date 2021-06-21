WHO, Yobe Govt collaborate to train 70 healthcare workers on mental health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Yobe Government are to collaborate in the training of 70 healthcare personnel on mental health in the 17 Local government areas of the state.

Dr Richard Lako, the WHO Emergency Manager for Northeast, made this known on Monday while declaring the training open in Damaturu.

Lako represented by Mr Samuel Tarfa, the WHO Mental Health Officer, said:”there is high burden of patients requiring mental healthcare and majority of them do not receive quality or evidence-based healthcare.

“This informed the decision of the WHO to support the Yobe government in training 70 healthcare workers on mental health to bridge the gap and scaled-up mental healthcare in the state”, he said.

Lako also noted that low investment in mental healthcare has led to the rise in mental disorder over the years.

“The gap in mental healthcare is a global health issue, considering the low investment by middle and low income countries, because less than two per cent of healthcare budget is allocated to mental healthcare which is inadequate.”

Also speaking, Dr Mohammed Gana, the Commissioner for Health described the collaboration as very crucial to the state’s health system.

“This training is very crucial. It will help the health workers to be able to identify the mental health cases at the entry point, manage it accordingly or make referrals where the cases are beyond their capacity.”, he said.

Gana represented by Abdullahi Danchuwa, the Director Nursing Services thanked the WHO for the partnership. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...