The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Yobe Government have began a house-to-house initiative to build awareness to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the northeast.

Mr Muhammad Shafiq, WHO Emergency Manager, Health Emergencies Programme, who disclosed this on Monday said that the the UN agency and the Yobe government have conducted COVID-19 House-to-House risk communication awareness to over 90,000 residents of the state.

Shafiq, represented by Dr Ibrahim Salisu, a Public Health Officer said the aim of the exercise was to sensitise larger populace of the society who might not had access to information through the mainstream and social media.

“We have also deployed teams of community health champions who are working to improve community sensitisation in the second wave of the pandemic.

“In the last one month, we have reached out to more than 90,000 people with COVID-19 prevention messages.” he said.

He said that the WHO was also providing the necessary technical support for the state government to strengthen its health system to mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that WHO has been improving the state’s surveillance system and had donated 400,000 Information Education Materials.

Shafiq also said that the WHO has built capacity of health workers on Gender-Based Violence, trained doctors on COVID-19 clinical management, supplied assorted drugs and provided psycho-social support for the survivors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yobe has recorded 390 COVID-10 case and nine deaths across its 17 local government councils as at Sunday, April 25, 2021 (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

