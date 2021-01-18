WHO: World heading for ‘catastrophic moral failure’ over vaccines

The hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by rich countries is not only unethical but will also prolong the pandemic, UN health chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday in Geneva.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General reported that just 25 vaccine doses have been administered in the world’s poorest countries, compared with more than 39 shots in at least 49 wealthy countries.

“Not 25 million, not 25 thousand, Just 25,’’ Ghebreyesus, told a WHO executive board meeting.