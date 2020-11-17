WHO urges Angola to strengthen investment in health sector

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Angola, Mr Djamila Cabral has urged the Angolan government to expand investment in health sector and build a resilient system to cope with the current COVID-19 situation.

Cabral, who made the statement following a meeting with Angola’s Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta, stressed that all the health sector support donated to Angola should be adapted to the current situation of the pandemic.

The WHO representative added that the organisation had an estimated 35 million dollars to aid Angola this year and 2021.

“We are already halfway through the execution of 21 million dollars, it is possible that this amount will increase until the end of 2021,” Cabral said.