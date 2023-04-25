WHO trains journalists on health, behavioral change reporting

By Ibrahim Kado

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has trained no fewer than 53 journalists

in Adamawa on health and behavioural change reporting.

Mr Kingsley Igwebuike, WHO’s Communication Resource Person, urged participants to actively participate and

impact positively through their reportage toward achieving good health.

He said the bjective of the three-day training is to expose the journalists to the rudiments of health reporting and public health knowledge.

He added that the training would also increase the preponderance of lifesaving information on the mass media and social platforms

to enable at-risk populations to take informed decisions to protect themselves from disease infection.

The training is to re-emphasis WHO’s role during emergencies, understand journalists’ role as public health ambassadors and imbibe

basic knowledge on risk communication and infordemic management, he said.

Dr Ahemen Terseer, the WHO Coordinator in the state, tasked journalists to be proactive in educating the public on epidemic before

it happens.

He said it would also be good for journalists to embark on surveillance on the need for public to take preventive measures

against the outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases.

“We as journalists ought to educate people on environmental sanitation, hand washing and the imperative of drinking good

water to prevent diseases like Lassa fever, Malaria, Cholera, yellow fever, meningitis, among others,” he said.

According to him, cholera outbreak in the state is an annual affair, hence the need for the media to do the needful prior to the outbreak.

He said that in 2022, there was an outbreak in Shelleng, Guyuk and Numan local government areas of the state.

A participant, Miss Jessica Bakari of the state Broadcasting Cooperation lauded WHO for organising the training, describing the initiative as

timely .

She explained that the training had alerted her on responsibilities as a journalist whose duty is to educate, inform and communicate effectively

to the society on emerging issues.(NAN)