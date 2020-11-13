WHO to set up centre on traditional medicine in India

The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the global health body will set up a global centre on traditional medicine in India.

Ghebreyesus said this on Friday during a video message on the Ayurveda Day celebration in India

“I am pleased to announce that we have agreed to open a WHO global centre on traditional medicine in India to strengthen the evidence, research, training and awareness of traditional and complementary medicine,” Ghebreyesus said.

“This new centre will support WHO’s efforts to implement the WHO traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023.

“The establishment of the centre was aims at supporting countries in developing policies and action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine as part of their journey to universal health coverage and a healthier, fairer and safer world,” said the WHO chief.