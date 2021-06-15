WHO to immunise 958,000 children against malaria in Adamawa – Official

World Health Organisation (WHO) has concluded arrangements to immunise 958,000 children against malaria across 21 local government areas of Adamawa.

Dr IniAbasi Ngass, WHO’s National Consultant, Malaria in Emergencies in North East, disclosed this during a one-day media sensitisation on 2021 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) on Tuesday in Yola.

She said that the targeted children were between three to 59 months for the next four months, from July to October.

“The capacity of more than 3,300 healthcare providers and volunteers, 2,700 social mobilisers and 211 monitors have been built for this implementation across 21 local government areas.

“The Global Fund, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), procured and delivered over 3.2 doses of SMC drugs for four circles of the campaign.”

She further said that the exercise would be conducted from house-to-house and that drugs would not be administered to children already suffering from malaria as they would be referred for medical test.

According to her, the objective of the sensitisation is for the participants to understand the implementation process, report the campaign correctly and educate the populace on SMC. (NAN)