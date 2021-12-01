WHO to host first meeting on new pandemic treaty, March 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has fixed the first meeting of its commission to discuss a new treaty on the COVID-19 pandemic for March 1, 2022.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General WHO, said at the end of the WHO assembly special session that its final document will be presented in 2024.

“I welcome your commitment to hold the first meeting of the INB (inter-governmental negotiating body) no later than the first of March 2022 and to submit its outcome for consideration to the World Health Assembly in 2024.

“I give you my commitment that the Secretariat will support this process.’’

He also expressed his support for the decision to establish a negotiating body to discuss a WHO convention on the COVID-19 pandemic response.

“I welcome the decision you have adopted today, to establish an inter-governmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instruments on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,’’ Ghebreyesus said. (Sputnik/NAN)

