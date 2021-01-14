WHO team arrives in Wuhan in search of novel coronavirus origins

An international team of experts tasked with studying the origin of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Their arrival was delayed after a protracted tug-of-war about the trip.

Upon arrival, the researchers were tested for the coronavirus and asked to go into quarantine for two weeks.

The experts will work with Chinese scientists to investigate whether the virus can be traced back to its origins.