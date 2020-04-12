WHO says COVID-19, not a death sentence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in Nigeria, says Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not a death sentence.

No fewer than 70 patients had been discharged so far.

The UN health agency, in its official twitter account @WHONigeria, commended the country’s health workers for the feat.

”COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Thanks to all the health care workers serving tirelessly to ensure no lives are lost and more people discharged.

”Physical distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the COVID19,” it twitted.

The agency also advised people to say no to hugging at Easter and adopt nodding as a way of greeting.

”Avoid hugging, limit close contact with others, especially if they are showing flu-like symptoms,” it said.

As at 9. 30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, a total of 318 confirmed cases of the pandemic had been recorded in Nigeria, with 10 deaths.

A total of 19 states currently have confirmed cases in Nigeria (NAN)