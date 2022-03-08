WHO says 9 killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine medical facilities

The World Health Organization has confirmed at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of a Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

“As of March 7, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine.

“These attacks took place between Feb. 24 and March 3, more reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified,” the WHO said on Twitter.

It added that the attacks on medical infrastructure led to at least nine casualties, with another 16 people injured and seven of them are medical personnel.

On Saturday, the WHO condemned the attacks on medical facilities in Ukraine and stressed that many people in Ukraine are in dire need of health services.

It urges the sides to the conflict to protect the safety of health care in the country.

Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine last Thursday in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics that Ukrainian armed forces intensified their aggression.

The Russian defense ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, stressing that the civilian population was not in danger. (Sputnik/NAN)

