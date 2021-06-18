WHO says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases

 The World Health Organisation has revealed that no fewer than 146 million Africans die annually from tobacco related disease.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said this on   a virtual press conference.

Moeti said tobacco was  the cause of preventable deaths in the world and emphasised that “smoking damages nearly every organ in the .”

The director also said that “globally, exposure to secondhand smoke kills more than 1.2 million yearly.”

She explained that the use of tobacco products other than cigarettes, such as vaporizers, was increase in Africa.

Moeti said that quitting tobacco was the way to reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, stroke and other diseases, noting that it would also  increase ’s life expectancy.

She added that “quitting tobacco is hard but today is a good day to .

“Make the decision to live a life controlled by you and not tobacco.

“It may seem impossible, like smoking isn’t a big deal. But what you don’t do today may end up causing future health problems , worse, premature death,” Moeti said.

She said that in five adolescents in Africa used tobacco, saying “this must change. Quit smoking and be a part of the solution.” (NAN)

