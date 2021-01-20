WHO reports large shortage of coronavirus vaccines

The world is facing a severe shortage of vaccines against Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), leading to inequalities among a number of countries in terms of access to the vaccines.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, made the disclosure on Wednesday.

“Of course, the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines across the world is large … the vaccines are available in high-income countries, which leads to serious inequalities,” Vujnovic said live on the Rossiya 24 Channel.