WHO reports 21% jump in COVID-19 deaths

July 28, 2021



The (WHO) on Wednesday said the global number Coronavirus deaths during the previous week climbed by 21 per cent.

Out the 69,000 new deaths, most which were reported in the Americas and -east Asia, according to the dataset spanning in July 19, to July 25.

So far, 4 million people worldwide were confirmed to died after being infected, the Geneva-based agency said.

The number infections reported week was 3.8 million, up 8 per cent the previous week.

Nearly 194 million infections reported since the pandemic began in . (dpa/)

