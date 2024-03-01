WHO releases new guidance on hearing aid

By Franca Ofili

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has

released new technical guidance on hearing aid service delivery

approaches for low- and middle-income settings.

WHO said in a statement on Friday ahead of the World Hearing Day to be

marked on March 3.

It said the document was designed to provide practical

guidance to countries in developing hearing aid services in areas that

lack human resources for assessing hearing also as fitting and

maintaining hearing aids.

“The guidance, developed with support from the ATScale Global

Partnership for Assistive Technology, is based on the principle of

task sharing among specialists and trained non-specialists.

“ It includes two approaches, one targeting adults, with the other

for children five years and over, and is accompanied by resources with

tips for healthy ear care practices.

“It’s also use of hearing aids and how to support people living with

hearing loss,’’ it said.

Also, Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director for the Department for

Noncommunicable Diseases said that over 400 million people with

hearing loss could benefit from using hearing devices

Mikkelsen said that however, less than 20 per cent of these needs are fulfilled.

“Unaddressed hearing loss is a global public health challenge and

incurs an estimated cost of over 1trillion dollars annually.

“Given the global shortage of ear and hearing care specialists, we

have to rethink how we traditionally deliver services,’’ she said.

According to her, the release of the new guide coincides with World

Hearing Day. The theme for 2024 is ‘Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear

and hearing care a reality for all’.

She said that it would highlight the importance of correcting

misconceptions of hearing loss that are common among the general

public and primary health providers.

Mikkelsen said the first of two key challenges in ear and hearing care

is the lack of health system capacity for the provision of integrated

ear and hearing care throughout people’s lives.

“As evidenced by a lack of policies, human resources and dedicated

finances,’’ she said.

According to her, the service delivery approaches detailed by WHO aim

to overcome this challenge by better utilising non-specialists in

providing hearing care to increase capacity.

“The second key challenge relates to misperceptions and stigmatising

mind-sets about hearing loss and ear diseases, which are deeply

ingrained within societies and often limit the success of efforts to

improve hearing care.

“Common misperceptions include the idea that hearing loss is an

inevitable part of old age and those hearing aids do not work well or

are too expensive,’’ she said.

Dr Shelly Chadha, Technical Lead for Ear and Hearing care at WHO said

that common myths about hearing loss often prevent people from seeking

the services they require, even where these services are available.

“Any effort to improve hearing care provision through health system

strengthening must be accompanied by work to raise awareness within

societies and address stigma related to ear and hearing care,’’she

said.

According to her, the misperceptions are also prevalent among primary

health care providers who may consider this to be a ‘specialised’ or

‘difficult to provide’ service.

“Resulting in failure to identify and treat even those conditions

that do not need specialist care,’’ she said.

Chadha said that changing mindsets related to ear and hearing care was

crucial for improving access and mitigating the cost of unaddressed

hearing loss.

She said that to address common myths and misperceptions, WHO have

released a number of information products and resources to raise

public awareness.

“A fact sheet for health professionals provides a clear rationale and

directions for engagement of primary level service providers in

hearing care provision.

“Governments should take steps to integrate ear and hearing care

within primary health care, implement community-based approaches that

bring services close to people and lead initiatives to raise awareness

and mitigate stigma related to hearing loss.

“Health care providers must also play their role by ensuring they

give due attention and care to people with common ear and hearing

problems.

“Civil society groups, parents, teachers, and physicians can use

WHO’s awareness materials and community resources to inform people

about the importance of ear and hearing care,’’ Chadha said

(NAN)