WHO recommits to serve world with equity, objectivity, neutrality

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has restated its unwavering commitment to serve all people of the world with equity, objectivity and neutrality in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, made the assertion through the world health body’s Twitter handle, on Thursday.

“Today marks 100 days since @WHO was notified of the first cases of what we now call #COVID19 in China.

“Over 1.3 million people have been infected and almost 80K have lost their lives.

“This pandemic is much more than a health crisis. It requires a whole-of government and society response,” he said.

Ghebreyesus said that WHO has been working day and night to fight COVID-19 in five key areas, including supporting countries to prepare and respond; providing accurate information and fighting the infodemic.

Others were ensuring supply of medical equipment for health workers; training and mobilising health workers and accelerating research and development.

“Our focus has been on working with countries and partners to bring the world together to confront this common threat together.

“We’ve been, especially concerned with protecting the world’s poorest and most vulnerable, not just in the poorest countries, but in all countries,” the director-general said.

He, however, noted that much had changed since it launched the first COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan two months ago.

Ghebreyesus said that these five pillars would continue to be the foundation of body’s work in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“I thank all countries and partners who have responded to our first COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan.

“Over 800 million dollars has been pledged or received.

“We’re all in this together and we still have a long way to go,” the WHO official said.

He added that WHO would be releasing an updated strategy and revised Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan in the next few days, with an estimate of the financial needs for the next phase of the response. (NAN)