WHO recommends 1st preventive therapy for patients at high risk of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has for the first time recommended a combination of drugs to prevent severe disease infected high-risk patients.

The WHO published its recommendations the British Medical Journal on Friday.

The WHO referred to studies indicating a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab by the U.S. company Regeneron and the Swiss company Roche can improve patients’ chances of survival.

WHO now recommends the administration of casirivimab and imdevimab for patients with previous illnesses who run the risk of falling seriously ill with and face treatment intensive care units.

“Patients at higher risk for hospitalisation and those who have not developed natural antibodies against are the two patient groups stand to benefit most from the combined drug treatment.”

The WHO urged manufacturers and governments to address the high price and limited production of the Regeneron antibody combination.

It also noted negotiations are being held with Roche on matters to lower prices, donation and fair distribution around the world.

An aid organisation, Doctors Without Borders, Regeneron has already filed patent applications at least eleven poorer countries.

The aid called on the Regeneron company to refrain from enforcing patents poorer countries.

“It was not fair people who live poorer countries do not have access to these drugs, which reduce the risk of death.

“Just because pharmaceutical companies have a monopoly and want high returns, ” the aid said.(dpa/NAN)

