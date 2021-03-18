The World Health Organization (WHO) said in Geneva on Wednesday that some countries in the European Union (EU) temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure.



In a statement, the WHO said this decision was based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received the vaccine.

It said, however, that other countries in the EU – having considered the same information – had decided to continue using the vaccine in their immunization programmes.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place, the statement said.

The statement said the WHO was in regular contact with the European Medicines Agency and regulators around the world for the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

“The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public.

“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue,” the statement said. (PANA/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

