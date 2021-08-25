WHO: Pandemic at ‘critical phase’ in Asia-Pacific amid rising cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asia-Pacific region was at a “critical phase’’.

WHO said everything must be done to limit transmission now to avoid more dangerous variants from emerging in future.

Takeshi Kasai, regional director for WHO’s Western Pacific region, noted that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Asia-Pacific countries “are rising sharply’’ mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

In the first three weeks of August, the region accounted for 10 per cent of global COVID-19 cases and more than 8 per cent of global deaths, he said.

“At this critical phase in the pandemic, let us stay the course working together.

“It is within our power to reduce the threat of the virus by making the most of every tool we have to fight it today,’’ he said in an online news conference.

With the surges being experienced by several countries in the region, two scenarios were possible in the coming months, Kasai said.

The first scenario was one where the risk of COVID-19 was reduced and can be managed like seasonal influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases with vaccinations.

He said the prevention measures and short, targeted measures against flare-ups.

“The second scenario is where other more dangerous variants are able to evolve, variants that spread even more easily, cause more severe diseases or are resistant to existing vaccines.

“This scenario and all of the associated health, social, and economic costs is the one we want to avoid if possible.

“The best way we can do this is by doing everything we can to limit the transmission now,’’ he said. (dpa/NAN)

