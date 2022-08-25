WHO lauds Kano Govt for scaling-up COVID-19 vaccination

By Zubairu Idris

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded the Kano Government for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

The WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, gave the commendation on Wednesday, when he visited Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.He praised the government for applying the same strategy it used to Polio in the state, which culminated into total eradication of the disease in the country.”Sometime in the past, the Kano state was number 34 in COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

But because of your commitment, Your Excellency, Kano is now number four in the exercise, which is a tremendous achievement indeed.

“Because of how your administration is scaling-up the exercise, some African countries are copying from the Kano government’s effort around that area,” Mulombo said.

Responding, Ganduje appreciated the WHO and other development partners for strengthening institutions and human resource development in the state and the country in general.”While we are thanking you for all your efforts, we are still battling with malnutrition.“Because of the high cost of dealing with this issue, we are now looking inward to make use of our local supplements.“

We are therefore requesting partnership in this area of malnutrition.“We also need partnership in the area of public laboratory,” the governor said.(NAN)

