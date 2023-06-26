Who is after Engineer Nura Rafindadi, By Abiola Adebayo Mustafa





Engineer Nura Rafindadi has been an exemplary figure at FERMA, consistently demonstrating honesty and dedication since its inception. Despite the challenging economic circumstances faced by the country, which often restrict federal government agencies from obtaining necessary resources, Rafindadi’s work has left an indelible mark on the entire nation. Each geopolitical zone has had to be patient with the allocated budget and accept the resulting work from the agency, which is very commendable.

Born in 1960 in the Rafindadi neighborhood of Katsina city, Engineer Rafindadi hails from the renowned Bilal Family, known for their long-standing tradition of learning and teaching spanning over two centuries. He pursued his engineering education at ABU Zaria University, graduating with a second-class upper degree in Civil Engineering in 1981. Rafindadi furthered his studies with an MSc in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering from ABU Zaria between 1984 and 1986, and he has since undertaken numerous courses both in Nigeria and abroad, solidifying his status as a world-class engineer.

Accompanied by prestigious titles and fellows, such as Fellow of FNSE, COREN, FAENG, FNAHS, and ACEN, which are coveted certificates for any engineer, Rafindadi is also an active member of major international engineering organizations. Throughout his career, he served in various capacities across the country, familiarizing himself with the intricacies of each state’s specific challenges within his area of expertise.

On May 4, 2023, Rafindadi met with the Minister of Works and informed him that his term as the Managing Director of FERMA would conclude on May 8. The minister relayed to him to submit the name of someone with a higher position in the agency to take over the reins. Rafindadi disclosed the name of the interim head, a woman who holds the highest office within the agency until the president decides on the appointment of a Managing Director.

There remains the possibility that Rafindadi may be granted a second term to serve.

Rafindadi promptly contacted the appointed interim head, requesting her full name and informing her of the “acting” appointment until the president’s decision is made.

On May 8, he handed over all FERMA responsibilities to the woman and returned to his personal office, which he had occupied for years.

The Ministry of Works, along with other authorities, recognized Rafindadi’s diligent work and lauded his exemplary character. No accusations tarnished his reputation, even within security agencies. They recommended granting him a chance to run for a second term.

On May 16, President Muhammadu Buhari consented to this request, which was then forwarded to the Senate for approval.

Due to the election-related activities and contests, the letter reached the Senate on May 30, when the Senate president was occupied with finalizing pending matters and a new president had been inaugurated. Uncertain about how to handle the letter from the former president, the Senate sought guidance from the new president regarding his stance on the appointment.

President Tinubu expressed no objections, as former president Buhari sought his approval for such decisions.

Consequently, the outgoing parliament passed on the document to reappoint Rafindadi as the MD of FERMA to the succeeding parliament.

Suspicions arose when the woman in the interim role, possibly influenced by her connection to those in power, began to believe that she deserved the permanent position. Allegedly, even her governor and supporters started lobbying on her behalf to secure the position. It is believed that they conspired with the advisor to the commission on legal matters to further their agenda.

However, wherever they went, they will be met with the fact that the president had already approved Rafindadi’s second term, emphasizing his honesty, trustworthiness, and dedication. Nonetheless, they aimed to tarnish Rafindadi’s reputation by resorting to slander, falsehoods, and the fabrication of stories, hoping to achieve their ulterior motives.

Considering the overwhelming support Rafindadi has received, these plotters decided to resort to defamatory tactics, believing that spreading lies and fabrications about Rafindadi would hinder his appointment. This even made FERMA to issue a statement via its Twitter handle, saying that “@FERMA’s attention has been brought to a smear campaign by some faceless persons who have resorted to lies and propaganda to tarnish the image of our MD/CEO @Rafindadi, hardworking management team and state field (operation) engineers.”

Now, her ‘acting’ role concluded on June 16, because she has to retire from service on age and thirty five years in service.

In an official Twitter Ferma responded to unfounded allegations with Twitter comment as.

“FERMA is in transition as the MD/CEO @nrafindadi who was reappointed by the President is awaiting the inauguration of the Governing Board by the @NGRSenate. We however have an Ag. MD, @amoschimezie – an Astute Engineer, fine officer and a great team player,” is another public notice from FERMA Tweeter handle, which many thought would have put an end to the woman’s scheming to get herself appointed to the coveted position.

The question remains: who is attempting to obstruct Rafindadi’s appointment, or is there an external individual vying for the position? Alternatively, could it be mischievous individuals who fear and resent Rafindadi’s numerous successes?

Abiola Mustapha is a chairman

Justice and anti-corruption network. Can be reached at jntnework2019@gmail.com

0805777762

