Who is afraid of Fidelity Bank? By Udeme Etukeyen

Leading up to the recent superlative annual reports showcasing one of the most significant growth experienced by a Nigeria Financial Institution in recent years I was forced to ask “what is Fidelity Bank” doing right?

My banking and financial sector experience got me digging deeper into the statistics of the report-Fidelity Bank recorded a substantial 210.0% growth in PBT, reaching N385.2 billion in FY 2024. Deposits increased by 47.9%, from N4.0 trillion in 2023FY to N5.9 trillion in 2024FY, Gross earnings shooting by 87.7% to N1,043.4 billion which was primarily caused by a 106.9% increase in interest and similar income. Was I impressed? Absolutely.

Now to the scary part, they opened the year with a bang implying that 2025 year end results was going to be nothing but spectacular; check this out-Fidelity reported a whooping 167.8% increase in PBT (Profit Before Tax)to N105.8 billion in Q1 2025, compared to N39.5 billion in Q1 2024. Gross earnings from January to April had reached some N315.421 billion signaling a 64.21% increase year-on-year.

These results were nothing short of astonishing and with great hope I sat my team to review our Investment Strategy to accommodate taking up equities in Fidelity and advising our portfolio investors to do same.

We quickly appraised the fundamentals and Key Success Factors to include their focus on the strategic youth economy that the Creative and Digital Transformation sector promises, the banks bullish inroads in MSME promotion and financing, their glowing penchant for Gender inclusion without abandoning the core sectors of Mining, Renewables and other key industries

Then came the dissecting of Leadership, my team of analysts mostly female went on about Fidelity MD being one of the most experienced and affable Amazons in the industry; done this, achieved that and all the entreaties you’d expect from smart ladies who feel mentored from a distance. I didn’t hesitate to draw their attention to the experience of the menfolk within the organization like I had any measurable data to establish that mix…truth remains you can’t but admire the Banks Leadership and strides

A deeper look at the banks expansion globally could reveal a strategic and noiseless acquisition of Union Bank,London and their planned incursion into African and other European financial markets, you just can see that such daring strides and impact would give competition and detractors sleepless nights. Not in an era where sleeping pills are sold strictly by prescription and no thanks to the high cost of medication for peddlers of cheap propaganda

Within barely 30days of announcing such magnificent results little wonder how pundits would cook or spin a narrative to suggest a bank that has announced herself as First Tier with shoulders leveled up with other Banking giants would shudder over a judgement against her customer G.Cappa or even the contribution they would be required to cough out over that said Sagecom saga. With that judgement not going the way of pundits a contemptuous attempt at calculating interest at unclassified rates from an initial N14b to cause an unnecessary scare or negative press on the bank speaks volumes of how we unrepentantly strive to destroy value in our economy.

One would think that interpretation of the judgment and computation of due figures which will understandably come with a payment plan be awaited instead of the usual bad blood generated and envisaged by toddler media characters.

It is not in doubt that the discerning public sees through the cruise and flat falling attempt of dramatic clout chasers ever ready to stain Fidelity’s white apparel which savvy Investors and analysts are filled with bridal admiration

Like Joseph Campbell hinted in his famous quote “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” We cast our treasures and bets on Fidelity Bank as the Nigerian treasure house to beat in the years ahead!

■ Udeme Etukeyen is an Abuja based Pan African Investment Advisory Expert.