WHO investigators seeking COVID-19 origin going back to China

September 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



The World Health Organisation (WHO) is launching a new investigation the origins of COVID-19, months after an earlier probe ended without drawing firm conclusions, according a report published.

was putting together a team of some 20 scientists, will be charged with finding new evidence in China and other locales, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The group will examine whether the virus from a laboratory, a theory that has angrily rejected by China.

In December 2020, investigators began visits Wuhan, China, where the first known outbreak of the virus took place.

But their March 2021 report said they had gotten insufficient information from Chinese scientists answer key questions about COVID-19’s origin.

In August, intelligence agencies issued a separate report saying they also could not make firm conclusions about COVID-19’s origins. (dpa/NAN)

