WHO holds `Walk The Talk’ exercise for healthy living

By Franca Ofili

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the third edition of its global “Walk the Talk’’ is to raise awareness on the need for Nigerians to be active and healthy.

Dr Walter Kazadi, Country Representative, WHO Nigeria, said this in Abuja on Saturday during the third edition of the programme, tagged “Walk the Talk: The Health for all Challenge.’’

He said it was the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the walk is an opportunity to get everybody on board to beat the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) which are on the increase.

He said it was also to raise awareness to remind Nigerians that there is the need to be active to beat NCDs.

“We are supposed to be active every day at least for 30 minutes,“ he said.

He also said that the Walk the Talk event marks the beginning of activities of the World Health Assembly.

“The focus for the 2022 World Health Assembly is Health for peace and peace for health.

“Peace is at the centre of everything people do and without peace, there’s no health,’’ Kazadi said.

He said that the walk is a global campaign for all to be active for a healthy life.

He called it an opportunity to promote solidarity and a healthy lifestyle.

“Walk the Talk is not a fitness competition but an opportunity to develop healthy lifestyle.” (NAN)

