WHO expects decision on emergency listing for Chinese vaccines soon

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project



The World Health Organisation (WHO) will decide between April and May emergency use listings for (COVID-19) vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, a WHO European region official said Thursday.

“We are in touch with them to review the dossiers have been submitted by both vaccine manufacturers.

“We will be hearing about a decision the emergency use listing in April or early May, so please keep an eye ,” WHO-Europe vaccination expert Siddhartha Datta told a virtual conference.

A WHO panel in stages of review of the Chinese vaccines has said a decision for at least one come on April 26, while a second meeting has been planned for May 3, should more time be to make a decision on both shots.

Such an emergency WHO listing a prerequisite for purchase by the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility designed to get shots to poorer countries.

It also helps guide countries with less developed regulatory systems about a vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

So far, the WHO has issued emergency listings for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, as well as versions of AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by the Serum of India and South Korea’s AstraZeneca-SKBio.

CanSino’s vaccine relies on a viral vector to deliver DNA to prompt an immune response, a technique similar to that used in both AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines now being investigated for their association with very rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts.

CanSino has said have been no reports of blood clots.

Sinovac’s vaccine, being used in places including Hong Kong and Brazil, relies on inactivated coronaviruses to generate an immune response, a technique used for decades including against polio. (Reuters/NAN)

