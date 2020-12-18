WHO Europe head urges social distancing over holidays in virus fight

Europeans were urged to maintain social distancing and limit social contacts during the upcoming holiday season to stem the second wave of coronavirus that has taken a toll on mental health.

The Head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European office, Hans Kluge gave the advice on Friday in Copenhagen.

Kluge noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 500,000 virus-related deaths and 23 million infections in the region.

The pandemic has also wrecked livelihoods and has had other negative impacts.