WHO donates drugs, consumables to victims of Owo Church attack

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday donated drugs, medical equipment and consumable to Ondo State Government as succour to restore perfect health to victims of Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Dr Walter Muolombo, the Head of Mission and Country Representative in Nigeria of WHO, donated the items to the state government in Akure.

Muolombo described the health development partner’s donation as their little way of assistance to the state government during the period of grief.

The Head of Mission, however, said that the donation was a sample of what the organisation planned to offer the state.

He assured the state government to interact with the officials of the state Ministry of Health in the areas of additional supports.

The WHO Country Representative said he had directed some specialists to work with the state team toward identifying other areas of medical needs.

Muolombo described the response efforts of the state government toward ensuring the recovery of the victims of the Church attack as reassuring to the Owo Community.

Receiving the medical items on behalf of the state government, Dr Banji Ajaka, the State Commissioner for Health, lauded the organisation for the donation, describing it as “a huge support”.

Ajaka promised that the state government would continue to strengthen its collaborations with WHO for more robust mutual benefits.

Among the items donated included: N/Saline IV, five per cent D/Saline, D/gloves, S/gloves, Infusion Giving Set, Blood Giving Set, 10mls, Needles and syringes, 5mls Needles and syringes, Green Cannula and Sutures. (NAN)

