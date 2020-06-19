WHO declares Nigeria polio-free

The World Health Organisation () has declared free of wild , following the completion of documentation for the free status.

The UN health agency disclosed this on its regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“Today, ’s complete documentation for Wild virus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for eradication (ARCC).

“It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme,’’ said.

Meanwhile, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (), in a tweet at @drfaisalshuaib described the documentation as historical.

“Amazing moment in history to have had our polio-eradication documentation accepted by (ARCC); the Nigeria team led by and partners demonstrated evidence of our polio-free status.

“Nigeria achieving a Wild Polio Virus-free status today, is significant on multiple fronts.

“I look back at the incredible leadership that has brought us here.

“Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the two most important people who have made it possible due to their financial and technological contributions have been Mr Aliko Dangote and Mr Bill Gates.

“Thanks for this unquantifiable gift to Nigeria,’’ he said. (NAN)


