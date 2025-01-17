 WHO Chief highlights cervical cancer, avian influenza threats

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General World Health Organisation (WHO), addressed global health issues on Thursday, revealing that cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women worldwide.

He highlighted that the disease caused an estimated 660,000 cases and 350,000 deaths annually.

Ghebreyesus stressed that cervical cancer was one of the few cancers that could be prevented and treated if detected early, but most cases and deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries that lacked access to vaccines, screening, and treatment.

He further mentioned that many countries were currently raising awareness about cervical cancer this January.

He also highlighted WHO’s global initiative launched in November 2020 aimed at eliminating cervical cancer.

”Since then, numerous countries have introduced vaccines to prevent the disease, and many are rolling out advanced diagnostics.”

Ghebreyesus emphasised that eliminating cervical cancer was achievable if all girls and women have access to vaccines, tests, and treatments.

He added that cervical cancer prevention was part of WHO’s broader efforts to promote and protect maternal health, the theme for World Health Day this year.

Regarding H5 avian influenza, he reported that 66 cases were recorded globally in 2024, the highest since 2015, and two cases, including one death, have already been reported in 2025.

He stressed the importance of controlling the virus’s spread among animals to prevent human transmission and urged countries to strengthen biosecurity measures and share viral samples with WHO’s global surveillance system.(NAN)