WHO canvasses for treatment of hepatitis under basic healthcare fund

By Folasade Akpan

World Health Organisation (WHO) has canvassed for the inclusion of hepatitis treatment under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The organisation’s Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, said this on Friday in Abuja at an event to commemorate the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, annually marked on July 28 to raise awareness about the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BHCPF is a key component of the National Health Insurance Act, aimed at extending Primary Health Care (PHC) to all Nigerians by substantially increasing the level of financial resources to PHC services.

It is expected to provide free minimum basic healthcare to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians through accredited PHCs in each of the 36 states and the FCT.

The WHO country representative, therefore, said that to reduce the burden of the disease in Nigeria, the country has to do things differently.

He added that “in Nigeria, we have several initiatives. We have the BHCPF that is supposed to facilitate access to services for the vulnerable.

“Is it the minimum service package guaranteed under the BHCPF, including services, screening and treatment for hepatitis.

“If not, this is the right time to really rethink the strategy beyond this yearly celebration. We really need to get serious in what our package contains.

“We know that Hepatitis is also a cause of cancer, do we have screening services for cancer that result from Hepatitis?

“If not, we have to revisit the package, otherwise BHCPF may not reach the target that we want to achieve.”

Mulombo also said that strong PHC services should be made available and increasingly funded through domestic resources.

He encouraged policymakers and partners to demonstrate political commitment to sustain and simplify hepatitis testing, prevention and treatment as part of the broader liver health and primary care to achieve viral hepatitis elimination.

On the theme of the 2023 celebration “One Life, One Liver”, he said it seeks to emphasise the link between viral hepatitis infection and liver inflammation and the broader issues of liver health and PHCs.

He said that more than 91 million Africans are living with hepatitis and that in 2019, an estimated 1.2 million new hepatitis infections and 125,000 hepatitis-related deaths occurred in the African Region.

He, however, said that WHO’s global hepatitis strategy, endorsed by all WHO Member States, and the Framework for an Integrated multi-sectoral response to Tuberculosis, HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections and Hepatitis in the WHO African Region aims to reduce new hepatitis infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent by 2030.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Olufunso Adebiyi, said that the viral hepatitis infection, especially Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and HCV remain major public health risks with person-to-person transmission.

Represented by the Director, Public Health, Dr Alex Okoh, he said it is fueled by limited knowledge among health care providers and low awareness among the general population.

He added that the factors could lead to stigmatisation, late diagnosis and high mortality rate.

He said “the prevalence rate of HBV and HCV were recorded as 8.1 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively according to the 2018 National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) and Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis.

“It is imperative to acknowledge that viral hepatitis knows no boundaries, it affects people regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic status, therefore the burden of the disease on families, communities, and healthcare systems cannot be underestimated.

“It is important that communities are empowered to confront this challenge head-on, by prioritising prevention, education and public awareness which are key weapons in the fight against viral hepatitis.

“We must ensure that accurate information about the causes, transmission, and prevention of hepatitis is readily available to the public.

“Let us work together to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease and empower individuals to take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Adebiyi also said that healthcare systems must be strengthened to improve early detection and diagnosis.

This is because, many people with the disease are unaware of their status, thus delaying treatment and intensifying the impact of the disease.

He added that by investing in screening programmes and providing affordable testing facilities, cases could be identified early to initiate timely interventions, ultimately saving lives.

He, however, said that the minimum package of the BHCPF was being reviewed and that the treatment of the disease would be added to the reviewed package.

“With respect to the HCBPF, the minimum package is being reviewed so this is a wake-up call and we will ensure that it is included in the basic health care provision minimum package.

“It is a very brilliant suggestion and we will take that on board but as to when we expect to see it, it will be seen soon.”

Dr Adebobola Bashorun, the National Coordinator, National AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Programme (NASCP), while giving the data about the disease’ prevalence in Nigeria said that the number of people living with hepatitis in Nigeria is approximately 19 million.

He said “those that have the knowledge about the disease in Nigeria is around 60 per cent of the population, while for those that are aware of their status is lower than 50 per cent.

“That is where we are trying to create the awareness and the demand for testing. So, apart from getting information about hepatitis, you should also have the information about your own status,” he added.

NAN reports that the spread of HBV and HCV is driven by unsafe sexual practices/beliefs and injection practices, mother-to-child transmission, unsafe blood transfusion and harmful practices such as sharing of needles and other sharp objects for unsafe injections, scarification marks and tattoos.

The disease causes the breakdown of the liver’s normal structure, which prevents the liver from working correctly.

Infection with HBV is preventable by vaccination, while doctors can now successfully treat hepatitis C, caused by HCV, with antiviral drugs. (NAN)

