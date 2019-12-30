White House confirms Putin called Trump to thank U.S. for intelligence

The White House on Monday confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin, called U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, to thank him for information that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack on Russia.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, said Putin thanked Trump for information the U.S. provided.

“Trump and Putin committed to continuing their counter-terrorism cooperation during the call,” Gidley said.

He said Putin and Trump also discussed the state of relations between the US and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control,’’ Gidley said.

Russian state media reported on Sunday that authorities prevented an attack in the city of St Petersburg, following a tip-off from the U.S.

The Interfax news agency quoted the domestic secret service FSB, as saying that two Russian citizens had been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

It reported that they had planned to carry out a terrorist attack on crowded locations during New Year celebrations.

“The investigators seized evidence which confirmed the plans for an attack,’’ it added.

The FSB said that U.S. intelligence had provided the tip-off. (dpa/NAN)