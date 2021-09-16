White House backs Milley after reports he called China

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The White House on Wednesday, backed  Gen.. Mark Milley, Chair of the Joint Chiefs, after a prominent Republican called for his resignation following reports of back- calls with his Chinese counterpart.


NPower

“The has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution,’’ White House Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily White House briefing on Thursday.

Joe Biden later told reporters that he has `great confidence’  in Milley.

The calls were reported in Peril, a new book the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa,  about the rocky transition as the presidency shifted from Donald to Biden.

According to the book, Milley spoke with his Chinese counterpart in October and January. Milley wanted to allay fears that an increasingly desperate may launch a unilateral attack.

The first call took place shortly before the election, and the second came Jan. 8, two days after a pro- mob stormed the Capitol, seeking to overturn the results of the force.

Critics, such as Florida’s Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for Biden to fire Milley immediately.

Wednesday’s vote of confidence from the White House made it appear that the had no immediate plans to replace Milley, whose four-year term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs runs through October 2023.

Two narratives had sprung up around Milley’s phone calls. In one, Milley’s actions overstepped his role and undermined the authority of the commander in chief.

In the other, Milley’s calls were a routine part of his normal duties, which included keeping open lines of communications with other military leaders, including those of China and Russia.

On Wednesday, Colonel David Butler, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs, in  a statement said  Milley regularly communicated  with chiefs across the world.

The reported calls were “in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in to maintain strategic stability.’’

Butler added: “All calls from the chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of and the inter agency.’’

Milley was scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 28, where the topic of his calls with Chinese military leadership would likely  arise. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,