White Cane Safety Day: Farouq advocates inclusive society for visually impaired community

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has called for inclusive society that would accommodate the teeming visually impaired community in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Minister made the call in commemoration of the 2022 White Cane Safety Day.

She recalled that the White Cane Day was started in the United States of America, when the then US President Lyndon B. Johnson and the US Congress signed a joint resolution on 6th October, 1964, proclaiming 15th October of every year as White Cane Safety Day.

Farouq noted that the day is meant to raise awareness on the importance of White Cane and it’s role in the lives of the Blind and visually impaired persons, as well as celebration of their achievements.

She explained that a white cane is an important mobility tool for the blind or visually impaired persons, as well as the symbol of their independence, adding that the history of White Canes dates back to the early 20th century and is painted white to be more easily visible.

In the light of the above explanation, the Minister therefore called for inclusive society for the visually impaired community in the country.

“The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wishes all Nigerians, Persons with Disabilities and especially our Visually Impaired brothers and sisters happy celebration as we mark this year’s White Cane Safety Day – Saturday 15th October, 2022.

“White Cane Safety Day celebration has been adopted by many other countries after the United States and features lot of activities ranging from road walks, film shows, press conferences/releases and other social events to show-case the White Cane.

“We encourage all and sundry to ensure an inclusive society, for our teeming Visually Impaired Community.

“Once again, happy celebrations to you all. Thank you and God bless,” the statement stated.

